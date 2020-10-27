MAI Capital Management Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at $338,541.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,610 shares of company stock worth $1,054,720 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.