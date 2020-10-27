MAI Capital Management Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 306,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ResMed by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $201,287.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,006,644.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,157,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,612,732 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RMD opened at $180.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.98 and a 200-day moving average of $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

