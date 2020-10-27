MAI Capital Management Has $2.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $81.06.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

