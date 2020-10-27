MAI Capital Management Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,163,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,525,000 after buying an additional 1,255,324 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,886.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 392,332 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $14,851,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 807,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 281,030 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,238,000 after purchasing an additional 237,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

