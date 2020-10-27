MAI Capital Management Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $147,454,000 after acquiring an additional 547,165 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $241.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.45. The company has a market cap of $227.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,004,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,902.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $3,634,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 751,328 shares of company stock valued at $177,942,530. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

