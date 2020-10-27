MAI Capital Management Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $375.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.46.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

