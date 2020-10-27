MAI Capital Management Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after buying an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in BlackRock by 929.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after buying an additional 584,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after purchasing an additional 577,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $622.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $666.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.