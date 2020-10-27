MAI Capital Management Has $47.57 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,297,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,584.29 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,510.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,456.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

