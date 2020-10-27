MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

