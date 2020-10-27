MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $276.04 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

