MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,672 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. FMR LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,276 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,812,201 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,353,367 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 42.8% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 292,036 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NEP stock opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.97.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.98%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.