MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at $1,663,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Pool by 402.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.59, for a total transaction of $6,251,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,638.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total value of $347,526.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,462.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,532 shares of company stock worth $13,664,052. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

POOL stock opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $371.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

