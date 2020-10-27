MAI Capital Management Purchases 3,094 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

