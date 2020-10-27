MAI Capital Management Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,143,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,415 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

