MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 333.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $286.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

