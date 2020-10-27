MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $501.61 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $533.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total transaction of $12,483,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.84.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.