MAI Capital Management Sells 2,327 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after buying an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $232.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $235.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.70.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,233.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

