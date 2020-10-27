MAI Capital Management Sells 3,433 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Docusign were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total value of $1,647,947.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $220.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.72 and a 200-day moving average of $176.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.84 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.61.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

