MAI Capital Management Sells 650 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

NYSE NOC opened at $309.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

