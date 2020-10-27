MAI Capital Management Sells 682 Shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

