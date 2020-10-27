MAI Capital Management Sells 8,970 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in MetLife by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.