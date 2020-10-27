MAI Capital Management Sells 999 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,717,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Cintas by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Cintas by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $328.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $358.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

