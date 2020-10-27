Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 60.94% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

LOAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lyron L. Bentovim sold 31,887 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $133,606.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

