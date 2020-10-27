Manning & Napier (MN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $64.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.