Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.43. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

