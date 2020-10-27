Mastercard (MA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $318.06 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.19.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

