Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $14.00 at MKM Partners

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mattel from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Mattel has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 44.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,207,000 after buying an additional 2,142,913 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.4% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,296,000 after buying an additional 1,090,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mattel by 96.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 813,716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mattel by 258.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 434,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 214.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 352,957 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

