Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $14.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Mattel from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $13.75 on Friday. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Mattel in the second quarter worth $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mattel in the second quarter worth $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the second quarter worth $129,000.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

