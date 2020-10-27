Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.50

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

TSE:MMX opened at C$7.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The company has a market cap of $920.02 million and a P/E ratio of -149.58. Maverix Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

