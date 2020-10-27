Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,990. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

