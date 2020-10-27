McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

NYSE MKC opened at $194.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day moving average is $182.94. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $211.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, December 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 29th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 30th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

