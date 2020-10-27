McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 128,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

NYSE MCD opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.25 and a 200-day moving average of $199.26. The company has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

