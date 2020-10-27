Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 42,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $5,188,534.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,280,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,405,797.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,320 shares of company stock valued at $65,043,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

