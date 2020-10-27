Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after purchasing an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

