Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:MTSL opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Get Mer Telemanagement Solutions alerts:

Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.