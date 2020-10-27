Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

