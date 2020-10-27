Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

