Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.91-6.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.6-48.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.01 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.91-6.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

