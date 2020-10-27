Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after acquiring an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

