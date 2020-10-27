Metacoin (MTC) Market Cap Hits $160.05 Million

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $160.05 million and $167,597.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.07 or 0.04378244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00278406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,190,195 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network.

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.