Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (MX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to post earnings of C($1.31) per share for the quarter.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.44) by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$710.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$830.20 million.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) stock opened at C$40.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.01. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.54.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.12, for a total transaction of C$56,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at C$551,058.52. Also, Director Mark Allard purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$158,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$425,932.

About Methanex Co. (MX.TO)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

