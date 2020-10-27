Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MSBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth $246,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 382,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 159,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 868.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 759,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

