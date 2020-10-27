Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to report earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($2.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of MIRM opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $28.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 541,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 123,112 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,751,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

