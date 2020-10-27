Molina Healthcare (MOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 11.20-11.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $11.20-11.70 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MOH stock opened at $205.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.85. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $215.62.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

