Moncler’s (MONRF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. Moncler has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $48.00.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

