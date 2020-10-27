Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after purchasing an additional 666,431 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $88,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,980,000 after purchasing an additional 616,346 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7,365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 622,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,482,000 after purchasing an additional 614,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,212,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,733,000 after purchasing an additional 351,822 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

