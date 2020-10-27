Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $199.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSI. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.43.

NYSE:MSI opened at $172.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day moving average is $146.97. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock worth $15,337,386 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,979,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 40.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 239,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

