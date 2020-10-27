MRC Global (MRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect MRC Global to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.81 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. MRC Global’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of MRC opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $366.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.