Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$11.25 price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.73. Mullen Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $910.96 million and a PE ratio of 17.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,400. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

