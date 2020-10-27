Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $7.51 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

